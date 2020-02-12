Spiritual musical evening to promote the message of peace, love and inclusiveness

ISLAMABAD - There is nothing but the music that may reconnect us all for it’s being universal language spreads the message of peace and love to all humanity. Nazir Sabir, the climber of Mount Everest as well as K2 and other towering peaks of Pakistan, said this at the end of an electrifying cultural/ spiritual musical evening here on Saturday.

The event was attended by a large number of social activists, development practitioners including eminent scholar Dr Shahid Mehmood, Izhar Hunzai, Ghulam Qadir Baig, Dr Parveen Ashraf, Khadija Khan, Amjad Bukhari and a number of music enthusiasts having a special knack for listening to and appreciating the cultural/ spiritual music.

The veteran singer Mehrangaiz along with diverse Gulbahar, Anwar Ali, Farzand Ali and other young singers and instrument players made the evening a real enthralling experience for the audience. The singers, supported by duff and rubab, the special features of spiritual music from Hunza Valley, mainly sang the profound poetic expressions of love for humanity by Allama Nasir al-Din Nasir Hunzai who earned global admiration for his literary work and the efforts to promote peace and harmony at various levels.

“I deem music as the right answer to all the ideologies of hate.” Said Nazir Sabir on the occasion and added that returning back to music and culture is the only way forward to heal our wounds.

He added further that myopia that has been unleashed upon us for decades by certain elements have left our souls filled with pain, hatred, mistrust and intolerance to each other. Our land that once has been a literal portrayal of diversity, pluralism, the acceptance for all cultural flavours and their expressions, now seems mired with intolerance and certain prejudices, he concluded.

Dr Parveen Ashraf, a renowned social activist, on the occasion said “to make the world around us a better and safer place for our youth and the generations to come, healing touch is what we need the most at the moment. “

Earlier, senior broadcaster Ghulam Qadir Baig earlier highlighted the importance of music and shared cultural heritage to bring people together around the message of peace, love and co-existence. He said that every effort will be made to take this message across Pakistan with an inclusive approach.

The participants on the occasion highlighted that to revive the culture of tolerance; we need to go back to our pluralistic cultural values as such festivity and musical exchanges would be quite instrumental in bridging the gaps and celebrate our rich cultural diversity.