ISLAMABAD - At a PILDAT short course on Understanding Pakistan’s Political Economy and Public Policy Paradigm, experts will tackle these questions and find answers together with leading practitioners from Parliament, Government and Political Parties.

The course will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Hotel Serena, Islamabad.

Objectives of the Course

The short course on Understanding Pakistan’s Political Economy and Public Policy Paradigm has been designed by PILDAT to provide a dynamic and robust understanding of the questions on Where does Pakistan stand today? Where is it going in the future? Is Pakistan really the lowest-performing economy in the South Asian region? What are some of the concrete steps required to change Pakistan’s destiny?

The course is designed to inculcate an informed understanding of political economy perspectives, challenges and opportunities as well as help participants find practical reforms. The course will also discuss the role of institutional disconnect in taking Pakistan forward and what reforms can and must take place in this regard. The course will also engage participants, in order to build and strengthen leadership skills, in developing practical recommendations for policy reforms.

Who Should Attend?

The course is open to young policy professionals, political leaders including elected public representatives, researchers, journalists, teachers, students and everyone else interested. As a young professional, whether you wish to join politics, prepare for competitive examinations, are a student, working in the government sector, are part of the corporate or development sector or are part of the academia, this short course will help you understand Pakistan’s key public policy issues, ingredients of Pakistan’s political economy, challenges facing Pakistan’s economic future and practical projections on how to bring about improvements in the growth of economy in the next two to five years.

How to Join the Course?

Everyone interested in developing a practical understanding on the subject can register online at www.pildat.org to join the course by paying a registration fee of Rs15,000. The registration fee can be paid online by February 25, 2020 by visiting www.pildat.org/shortcourse2. Participants who register early, by A February 21, 2020, will receive an early bird discount of Rs2000 and can enroll by paying only Rs13,000.

PILDAT would provide lunch and tea/coffee during the course. All other expenses would be the responsibility of the participants. Registration is available on a first-come first-served basis.

Speakers and Experts

The course will be delivered by Dr Syed Akbar Zaidi, Renowned Political Economist along with Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT while former Ministers and Members of Parliament will also be leading the conversation.