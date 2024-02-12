PPP, PML-N mull 'power-sharing formula’ to bifurcate PM's tenure

LAHORE - Top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party PPP continue talks at Bilawal House and decided to cooperate politically to bring crisis-hit country to political stability.
Reports suggest that PPP and PML-N discussed ‘power-sharing formula’ to bifurcate the prime minister’s tenure as political bigwigs discuss different strategies to form next government.
A suggestion was put forward that PML-N and the PPP might get their respective nominee elected as the prime minister for 2.5 years each.
PDM allies reiterated to bring stability to South Asian nation. The people have given us the mandate. We won’t disappoint them, it said.
On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Bilawal House in Lahore for second round of talks. He was accompanied by Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar. Both Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari represented the PPP in the meeting.
The statement added that the two sides have exchanged proposals on how to form a government, which will be placed before the PPP’s Central Executive Committee.
Shehbaz Sharif met Asif Zardari and Bilawal in Lahore on Friday, hours after a speech by Nawaz Sharif. The PPP’s CEC is expected to meet in Islamabad on Monday at 7pm.
PPP leader is expected to meet PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
