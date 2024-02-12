Search

PPP, PML-N mull 'power-sharing formula’ to bifurcate PM's tenure

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 12 Feb, 2024
PPP, PML-N mull 'power-sharing formula’ to bifurcate PM's tenure
Source: File Photo

LAHORE - Top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party PPP continue talks at Bilawal House and decided to cooperate politically to bring crisis-hit country to political stability.

Reports suggest that PPP and PML-N discussed ‘power-sharing formula’ to bifurcate the prime minister’s tenure as political bigwigs discuss different strategies to form next government.

A suggestion was put forward that PML-N and the PPP might get their respective nominee elected as the prime minister for 2.5 years each.

PDM allies reiterated to bring stability to South Asian nation. The people have given us the mandate. We won’t disappoint them, it said.

On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Bilawal House in Lahore for second round of talks. He was accompanied by Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer, Ahsan Iqbal and Azam Nazeer Tarar. Both Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari represented the PPP in the meeting.

The statement added that the two sides have exchanged proposals on how to form a government, which will be placed before the PPP’s Central Executive Committee.

Shehbaz Sharif met Asif Zardari and Bilawal in Lahore on Friday, hours after a speech by Nawaz Sharif. The PPP’s CEC is expected to meet in Islamabad on Monday at 7pm.

PPP leader is expected to meet PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PML-N offers 'presidency, NA speakership' to PPP as talks underway

Web Desk

