IPP leader Farrukh Habib withdraws from election 

Farrukh Habib, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), has unexpectedly decided not to run in the general elections scheduled for February 8.

Farrukh Habib withdrew his nomination papers for the NA-102 and NA-101, as well as the PA-114 and PA-115, Faisalabad, seats.

The former minister's attorney disregarded any potential political motivation in their statement, claiming that the reason for his withdrawal from the elections was "personal issues."

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended the nomination withdrawal time until 9 pm Friday night for the convenience of political parties and candidates.

