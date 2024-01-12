Heroin factory unearthed in Khyber district

Police raided a heroin manufacturing factory in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recovered a huge quantity of drugs.

Police were shot at during a raid on a heroin production plant in the isolated disaster region of Sher Garh, according to Khyber District Police Officer Saleem Abbas.

He said that there was no casualty in the exchange of fire, but the accused managed to escape.

Salim Abbas claims that the factory yielded 15 heroin and 17 kg of chemicals used to produce heroine. Drugs taken in from the factory has a market value of over PKR 1million.

According to Salim Abbas, the police seized narcotics and manufacturing equipment, launched an investigation, and filed a terrorist case against three individuals.

He said that the factory owners used to supply drugs countrywide and internationally and also provided financial support to terrorists.