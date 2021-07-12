12 killed as bus carrying Pakistani, Bangladeshi migrants crashes in Turkey
Share
At least 12 people including Pakistani natinoals were killed and 26 others injured after a bus carrying undocumented migrants crashed in eastern Turkey.
The incident occurred on Sunday in Muradiye district in Van province near the Turkish border with Iran. The minivan was carrying Pakistan, Afghan and Bangladesh migrants when the vehicle fell into a ditch and caught fire.
The identities of those killed in the accident were not revealed so far while the police have arrested the owner of the bus.
The exact number of Pakistanis killed in the accident is yet to known.
Migrants, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, regularly cross the Iranian border into Turkey on foot in a bid to reach western countries.
- First monsoon spell in Karachi, other cities to persist till July 16: ...11:17 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made magical by vivo11:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
-
- Sindh mulls closure of primary schools as Covid cases spike10:48 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz draws strong criticism for tweeting forged photo10:06 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special06:45 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul’s Burcu Kıratlı stuns fans in latest video06:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Everyone's favorite Amma shares her two cents on Alizeh Shah's HSA ...05:31 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021