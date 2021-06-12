Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,194 new cases, 57 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 57 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,194 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,633 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 939,931.

Statistics 12 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,695

Positive Cases: 1194

Positivity % : 3.34%

Deaths : 57 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 12, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,038 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 875,581. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 42,717, while the positivity rate was dropped at 3.34 percent.

At least 327,021 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 343,703 in Punjab 135,569 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,065 in Islamabad, 26,152 in Balochistan, 19,723 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,698 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Budget 2021-22: Rs100 billion allocated to tackle ... 08:21 PM | 11 Jun, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed Rs100 billion for exigencies related to Covid-19 and other ...

Moreover, 10,479 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,220 in Sindh, 4,203 in KP, 769 in Islamabad, 562 in Azad Kashmir, 292 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 35,695 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,781,668 since the first case was reported.