Pakistan Embassy in Kabul closes consulate section
Web Desk
10:29 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul announced on Saturday closure of its consulate section for a week due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Afghanistan.

“Due to the deteriorating situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the consular section of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul will remain closed for one week, from 13 June to 17 June 2021,” Pakistan Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

The announcement would be made on Thursday 17 June 2021. However, the Embassy would continue to be operational for the online visa issuance facility, the statement added.

This comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has risen. The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has warned the general public of a crisis if safety measures are not taken seriously.

