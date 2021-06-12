Watch: Donald Trump lookalike singing, selling ice cream in Pakistan
Share
An albino man selling ice cream on the streets of Pakistan has become famous overnight for his uncanny resemblance to former US president Donald Trump.
In the video footage of the man widely shared on social media, he can be seen singing and dancing, trying to sell ice cream on the streets of Sahiwal city in Punjab.
The man is believed to be in his 40s and is suffering from albinism, a condition in which people have little or no melanin production. This means they have pale skin, eye conditions and are sensitive to sunlight. He even does Trump-like facial expressions.
Donald Trump Selling Ice Cream in Pakistan Streets & Singing His Slogan to Attract People. A Must Watch Video pic.twitter.com/X0w2QcdXoc— Abdul Rehman (@realARehman233) June 10, 2021
Apparently, even people in his neighbourhood call him Trump. There isn’t any word yet on whether the real Donald Trump knows about his recently-discovered doppelganger in Pakistan.
In any case, social media users have described the lookalike as the Pakistani version of Trump.
It isn’t the first time people have spotted a Donald Trump doppelganger.
Earlier, a woman potato farmer from Spain went viral. She was being interviewed by a journalist for a completely unrelated story. People then noticed the shocking similarities between her and the billionaire.
- 7 inspirational small business ideas by young entrepreneur Faizan ...10:47 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
- NAB arrests Khursheed Shah’s son in asset beyond means case (VIDEO)10:31 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
-
- Shahrukh Khan becomes the only Pakistani cadet to graduate from US ...09:50 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Watch: Donald Trump lookalike singing, selling ice cream in Pakistan09:34 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Sonali Bendre proudly shares transformation on Cancer Survivors’ Day05:51 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Waseem Abbas reflects on Mahira Khan-Firdous Jamal controversy04:44 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan gets back to work for 'Pathan' shooting04:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021