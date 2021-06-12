Shahrukh Khan becomes the only Pakistani cadet to graduate from US Air Force Academy in 2021

Shahrukh Khan, a flying officer of Pakistan Air Force, has brought pride to the country by becoming the only cadet from the South Asian state to graduate from the US Air Force Academy in 2021.

The US Embassy Islamabad has congratulated Khan on his achievement.

“Congratulations to Flying officer Shahrukh Khan on becoming the only Pakistani cadet to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy @AirForceGrads in 2021,” wrote the embassy on Twitter.

Congratulations to Flying officer Shahrukh Khan on becoming the only Pakistani cadet to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy @AirForceGrads in 2021. Khan was accepted into USAFA in 2017for four years of rigorous academic and military training.

Photo: Global Village Space pic.twitter.com/PaWRSrwVYO — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) June 12, 2021

He had been accepted into the US Air Force Academy in 2017 at the age of 19. He was enrolled in the program for four years for rigorous academic and military training.

Social media users have also felicitated the cadet on bagging the distinguished achievement in the US.

A user wrote, “Congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan on becoming a successful pilot. This chain of love and cooperation between the United States and Pakistan will continue forever”.

Congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan on becoming a successful pilot.



This chain of love and cooperation between the United States and Pakistan will continue forever.



We consider Pakistani Americans as our brothers.



❤🇺🇸❤🇵🇰

👍🛩👍 — Sufiyan Waheed Siddiqui (@WaheedSufiyan) June 12, 2021

Shahrukh Khan was among the 12 students nominated by Pakistan Air Force to compete in the Service Academy Foreign Student Program.

He and other candidates had completed the Candidate Fitness Assessment and interview at the U.S Embassy in Islamabad.

While departing for the US in 2017, Khan sharing his feelings had said that it will be an opportunity to learn about the world and people of different backgrounds.