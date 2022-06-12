Mishi Khan apologises over objectionable remarks against Aamir Liaquat Hussain
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s legend actress Mishi Khan has apologised over her objectionable remarks against late political leader and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
The Janaan actor has been quite outspoken on the internet about her political affiliation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and has often been seen sharing her strong opinion publicly.
A couple of days before Hussain’s sudden death, Mishi lashed out at him and called him bipolar just because of his extreme reactions. She also noted that if he wishes to leave the country, what is stopping him?
Aamir Liaquat Hussain was in hot waters since he parted ways with Imran Khan-led PTI and his third wife Dania Shah. Following the allegations leveled by his teen wife, he had announced to leave Pakistan forever.
In her latest statement, Mishi said: “I am really sorry for the video I made for #AamirLiaquat Sb”.
I am really sorry for the video I made for #AamirLiaquat Sb.— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) June 11, 2022
Allah SWT unky darjaat buland kary Ameen. May his soul rest in peace Ameen.Big mistake I made for which I want to apologise
He will always remain the most knowledgeable & full of life person for every one So very sorry pic.twitter.com/QRfHQDCkAq
Praying for his departed soul, she said that making the video was her big mistake and expressed apology on it.
“He will always remain the most knowledgeable & full of life person for every one So very sorry,” she concluded.
'I will never forgive Aamir Liaquat and Reham ... 07:29 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan is among the celebrities who have expressed their unconditional ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Mishi Khan apologises over objectionable remarks against Aamir ...09:04 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 June 202208:27 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- PPP seeks to take peace agreement with TTP to parliament for debate11:59 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Justin Bieber takes break to recover from facial paralysis07:48 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- A look into star-studded birthday celebrations of Queen Elizabeth in ...07:16 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022