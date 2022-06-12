Mishi Khan apologises over objectionable remarks against Aamir Liaquat Hussain

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s legend actress Mishi Khan has apologised over her objectionable remarks against late political leader and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The Janaan actor has been quite outspoken on the internet about her political affiliation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and has often been seen sharing her strong opinion publicly.

A couple of days before Hussain’s sudden death, Mishi lashed out at him and called him bipolar just because of his extreme reactions. She also noted that if he wishes to leave the country, what is stopping him?

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was in hot waters since he parted ways with Imran Khan-led PTI and his third wife Dania Shah. Following the allegations leveled by his teen wife, he had announced to leave Pakistan forever.

In her latest statement, Mishi said: “I am really sorry for the video I made for #AamirLiaquat Sb”.

Allah SWT unky darjaat buland kary Ameen. May his soul rest in peace Ameen.Big mistake I made for which I want to apologise

He will always remain the most knowledgeable & full of life person for every one So very sorry pic.twitter.com/QRfHQDCkAq — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) June 11, 2022

Praying for his departed soul, she said that making the video was her big mistake and expressed apology on it.

“He will always remain the most knowledgeable & full of life person for every one So very sorry,” she concluded.