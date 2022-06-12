Mishi Khan apologises over objectionable remarks against Aamir Liaquat Hussain

09:04 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
Mishi Khan apologises over objectionable remarks against Aamir Liaquat Hussain
Source: File Photo/Mishi Khan (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s legend actress Mishi Khan has apologised over her objectionable remarks against late political leader and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain. 

The Janaan actor has been quite outspoken on the internet about her political affiliation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and has often been seen sharing her strong opinion publicly.

A couple of days before Hussain’s sudden death, Mishi lashed out at him and called him bipolar just because of his extreme reactions. She also noted that if he wishes to leave the country, what is stopping him?

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was in hot waters since he parted ways with Imran Khan-led PTI and his third wife Dania Shah. Following the allegations leveled by his teen wife, he had announced to leave Pakistan forever. 

In her latest statement, Mishi said: “I am really sorry for the video I made for #AamirLiaquat Sb”.

Praying for his departed soul, she said that making the video was her big mistake and expressed apology on it. 

“He will always remain the most knowledgeable & full of life person for every one So very sorry,” she concluded. 

'I will never forgive Aamir Liaquat and Reham ... 07:29 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan is among the celebrities who have expressed their unconditional ...

More From This Category
Nora Fatehi flaunts her killer moves in latest ...
11:43 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Justin Bieber takes break to recover from facial ...
07:48 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
A look into star-studded birthday celebrations of ...
07:16 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Ushna Shah shares two cents on Dr Aamir Liaquat's ...
04:49 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Sara Ali Khan does a sizzling photoshoot for ...
08:53 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar and Feroze Khan's new video wins ...
04:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mishi Khan apologises over objectionable remarks against Aamir Liaquat Hussain
09:04 AM | 12 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr