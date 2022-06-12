Pakistan Army soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorist in Waziristan

10:56 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in gun battle with terrorist in Waziristan
Source: File Photo


RAWALPINDI – A solider of Pakistan Army was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, according to military’s media wing. 

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a Pakistan Army unit was dispatched on intelligence of terrorist movement. 

Terrorists opened fire and in ensuing gunfight, one soldier, Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz, 25, was martyred while another, Naib Subedar Majid Ali was injured.

Martyred Shahzaib Imtiaz hailed from Kotli Sattian. 

ISPR said that a clearance operation is underway in the area to eliminate the terrorists. 

