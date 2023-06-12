CJP Bandial shows serious concerns over stone-crushing activities in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday showed serious concerns on ongoing stone-crushing activities in the Margalla Hills.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Bandial heard the case against illegal occupation of forest lands in provinces.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice asked about progress in measures being taken by the government to tackle the adverse effects of stone crushing on the environment.

The top judge directed the federal government’s lawyer, Raja Shafqat, to submit a report on tree plantation initiatives. He also directed the provincial governments to provide details about tree plantation and cutting ratio.

At one point, CJP Bandial questioned about the leasing of the land belonging to the forest department. To which, the council replied that all leases had been canceled in light of the previous ruling of the court.

The chief justice, later, pointed out that mining activities were still underway in the Margalla region despite designation of the area as a forest region.

The court later adjourned the hearing for one month.