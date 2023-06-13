Oscar-winner actress all praise for Pakistani designer's stunning piece

If Oscar-winner artists are praising Pakistani stars, the industry is going in the right direction! Most recently, Hollywood’s Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o made a bold appearance on the red carpet of the 2023 Tony Awards which was designed by none other than a Pakistani.
Nyong’o stunned the audience in her dramatic silver breastplate moulded from her own body, and stole the limelight all to herself. The custom design, which became a hot topic, was created by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala. The designer aims to challenge societal norms of body shaming and celebrates body positivity in a unique way.
Styled by Michaela Erlanger, the Black Panther actress paired the unique breastplate with a black velvet blazer, flared trousers, De Beers diamonds, and a Bella Rosa Collection clutch. Her recently shaved head was covered in a striking henna tattoo by artist Sabeen.
Nyong'o took to Instagram to detail her experience wearing the marvellous creation and referred to it as a "shameless out-of-body experience." The star expressed her excitement in wearing the one-of-a-kind piece at the prestigious event not forgetting to praised Japanwala in her post.
"Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies," Nyong’o wrote.
Expressing gratitude, Nyong'o said, "Thank you for this special opportunity to be exactly here, in this body, now."
Nyong'o praised Japanwala's artistic process and highlighted her exhibition, titled "Beghairati Ki Nishaani: Traces of Shamelessness," currently on display at the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York City until July 30.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, during the early hours of trading in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.97, with a slight decline of Rs0.04.
Last week, PKR depreciated 0.43 percent in the interbank market while in the open market, the rupee’s fall was slightly higher.
Lately, Fitch Ratings said Pakistan is not expected to further devalue its currency as pressure on the rupee has decreased. “We currently do not expect a large further devaluation of the Pakistan rupee,” Krisjanis Krustins, a Hong Kong-based director at Fitch told Bloomberg as the South Asian country is scrambling to revive the loan deal with the global lender.
“Although the currency has been very stable over the past few months, pressure on the reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan has also been contained, which suggests minimal interventions to support the currency,” the official said.
Pakistan’s ninth review has been pending since November last despite implementing the conditions laid forth by the IMF.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2,620
