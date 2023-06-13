Oscar-winner actress all praise for Pakistani designer's stunning piece

If Oscar-winner artists are praising Pakistani stars, the industry is going in the right direction! Most recently, Hollywood’s Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o made a bold appearance on the red carpet of the 2023 Tony Awards which was designed by none other than a Pakistani.

Nyong’o stunned the audience in her dramatic silver breastplate moulded from her own body, and stole the limelight all to herself. The custom design, which became a hot topic, was created by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala. The designer aims to challenge societal norms of body shaming and celebrates body positivity in a unique way.

Styled by Michaela Erlanger, the Black Panther actress paired the unique breastplate with a black velvet blazer, flared trousers, De Beers diamonds, and a Bella Rosa Collection clutch. Her recently shaved head was covered in a striking henna tattoo by artist Sabeen.

Nyong'o took to Instagram to detail her experience wearing the marvellous creation and referred to it as a "shameless out-of-body experience." The star expressed her excitement in wearing the one-of-a-kind piece at the prestigious event not forgetting to praised Japanwala in her post.

"Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies," Nyong’o wrote.

Expressing gratitude, Nyong'o said, "Thank you for this special opportunity to be exactly here, in this body, now."

Nyong'o praised Japanwala's artistic process and highlighted her exhibition, titled "Beghairati Ki Nishaani: Traces of Shamelessness," currently on display at the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York City until July 30.