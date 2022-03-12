'DeafTawk' – First Pakistani deaf software engineer develops app to end communication barriers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first deaf software engineer Wamiq Hassan continues his journey to help its community as he has now developed a mobile application to make easier the communication between hearing impaired and normal public.

The DeafTawk app is bridging the gap between 466 million deaf people in the world and their communities by providing a 24/7 real-time sign language solution at the users fingertips. The Application is a one-stop solution for deaf users to communicate effectively, according to the organisation’s Facebook page.

The app will help deaf users to connect with qualified interpreters when they need to talk with anyone, including relatives and doctors.

It has over 18,000 users while more than 1,000 professional interpreters are available to assist the deaf community in six different language styles.

DeafTawk recently made history as it became the first Pakistani organization to provide live sign-language interpretation service at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, world’s biggest mobile technology event.

The app offers paid subscriptions and it is also available Denmark, Singapore and Puerto Rico.