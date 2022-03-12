'DeafTawk' – First Pakistani deaf software engineer develops app to end communication barriers
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first deaf software engineer Wamiq Hassan continues his journey to help its community as he has now developed a mobile application to make easier the communication between hearing impaired and normal public.
The DeafTawk app is bridging the gap between 466 million deaf people in the world and their communities by providing a 24/7 real-time sign language solution at the users fingertips. The Application is a one-stop solution for deaf users to communicate effectively, according to the organisation’s Facebook page.
The app will help deaf users to connect with qualified interpreters when they need to talk with anyone, including relatives and doctors.
It has over 18,000 users while more than 1,000 professional interpreters are available to assist the deaf community in six different language styles.
DeafTawk recently made history as it became the first Pakistani organization to provide live sign-language interpretation service at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, world’s biggest mobile technology event.
The app offers paid subscriptions and it is also available Denmark, Singapore and Puerto Rico.
US recognises Pakistani engineer for contributing ... 04:58 PM | 17 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – US Embassy Islamabad on Monday recognised the contributions of a Pakistani award-winning open-source ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- A comparison between Pakistan’s 'dragon' J-10C and India’s ...12:35 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- 'DeafTawk' – First Pakistani deaf software engineer develops app to ...11:55 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Babar FC clashes with Sarfraz FC in fun-filled football match to win ...11:08 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Pakistan reacts after ICC declares Rawalpindi pitch ...10:12 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, Day 1 – Australia win toss, opt to bat first against ...09:36 AM | 12 Mar, 2022
- LHC trashes Meesha Shafi’s plea against Ali Zafar in smear campaign ...07:13 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Sana Javed sends Rs100 million defamation notice to Manal Saleem10:35 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo ...07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022