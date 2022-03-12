Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire

Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that has made it to international top charts.

Her stellar performance as Gokce Hatun is the reason why she is still remembered today by her epithet.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

This time around, Burcu charmed her fans as she shared stunning portraits where she looked beyond stunning in black.

The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.

Kıratlı became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.

