At least nine crushed to death in Multan building collapse

MULTAN – At least nine people have been killed and several injured in a building collapse in Multan on Monday night.
Reports in local media said nine people including a child were crushed and two others were wounded when a multi-storey old building collapsed in Multan's Haram Gate area.
District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleemullah told media that a residential building in the Haram Gate area of Multan collapsed, and 10 people were trapped under debris.
The collapsed building also affected adjoining houses. Rescuers rushed to the spot and recovered bodies of nine individuals while two others were rescued alive but injured.
The deceased and injured were moved to Multan's Nishtar Hospital.
Senior officials visited the site and deputy commissioner formed a technical team to inspect neighboring buildings for safety.
Several buildings in Pakistan are old and may not have been maintained and renovated. Over time, it can lead to structural weaknesses and decay, making them more susceptible to such incidents.
Last month, the roof of an under-construction building collapsed onto a neighboring house in Lahore and three-year-old child died in the incident and two others were injured.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
