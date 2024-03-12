At least nine crushed to death in Multan building collapse

MULTAN – At least nine people have been killed and several injured in a building collapse in Multan on Monday night.

Reports in local media said nine people including a child were crushed and two others were wounded when a multi-storey old building collapsed in Multan's Haram Gate area.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleemullah told media that a residential building in the Haram Gate area of Multan collapsed, and 10 people were trapped under debris.

The collapsed building also affected adjoining houses. Rescuers rushed to the spot and recovered bodies of nine individuals while two others were rescued alive but injured.

The deceased and injured were moved to Multan's Nishtar Hospital.

Senior officials visited the site and deputy commissioner formed a technical team to inspect neighboring buildings for safety.

Several buildings in Pakistan are old and may not have been maintained and renovated. Over time, it can lead to structural weaknesses and decay, making them more susceptible to such incidents.

Last month, the roof of an under-construction building collapsed onto a neighboring house in Lahore and three-year-old child died in the incident and two others were injured.