Qatar to represent US interests in Taliban-led Afghanistan
Share
WASHINGTON – The United States and Qatar have agreed to sign an agreement, allowing Doha to facilitate any formal communication between Washington and Kabul where the Taliban are in the power.
The move shows a potential direct engagement between the US and the Taliban, who seized control of the war-torn country after two decades of war. The development for restoring communication comes despite the fact that the US has not recongised the Afghan government so far.
Many other countries including European states are reluctant to formally recognize the Taliban as they fear that they will not give rights to ethnic groups and women.
As the winter approaching, several countries realize that they need to reach out people of Afghanistan who are at the brink of humanitarian crisis.
The agreement between the US and Qatar will come into effect on Dec. 31, when Qatar will appoint staff from its embassy in Afghanistan to a US Interests Section and will coordinate closely with US State Department and with US mission in Doha, reported Reuters.
The US official said Washington would also continue its engagement with the Taliban through the Qatari capital, Doha, where the Taliban have set up a political office for years.
"As our protecting power, Qatar will assist the United States in providing limited consular services to our citizens and in protecting US interests in Afghanistan," the report quoted a US official as saying.
Taliban appoint diplomatic staff at Afghan ... 07:48 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Taliban have sent their diplomatic staff to Pakistan in order to make Afghanistan’s embassy ...
- GB elects top council to coordinate with federal government10:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Babar Azam’s father has a message for nation after Pakistan knocked ...09:44 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Qatar to represent US interests in Taliban-led Afghanistan09:15 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- TEVTA goes digital, launches new website competing for modern digital ...08:57 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- China’s Communist Party gives Xi Jinping the power to rule ...08:05 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar enjoys Tanzania trip with besties04:45 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao all set to tie the knot with Patralekha02:50 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021