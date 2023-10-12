Passport delivery face delay in Pakistan, here’s why?

LAHORE – The passport delivery process may hit snags in Pakistan as the relevant authority is facing shortage of lamination papers used for in manufacturing of the travel document.

Reports said the officials responsible for procurement did not take timely measures, causing shortage of lamination papers that will disrupt the printing of the passports in the country.

Applicants, who are applying for the passport on normal fee, may get their travel document after over a month, extending the prescribed delivery time of 21 days.

Passport offices continue to receive applications despite the fact that they would not be able to deliver the document to people timely due to shortage of lamination papers.

Recently, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport extended the delivery time due to surge in applications.

It had extended normal passport delivery time to 21 working days. Meanwhile, urgent and fast-track passports will take 5 and 2 days, respectively.