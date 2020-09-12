Sindh rules out winter vacations in educational institutions this year

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced that there will be no winter vacations this year for educational institutions in the southeastern province.

In a press conference yesterday, Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that educational institutions that reopen from September 15, will also continue to teach on Saturdays and there will be no winter vacations this year.

The ongoing school academic year in the province would last till April 15, 2021, while the curricula of all the classes has been slashed this year due to the closure of the educational institutions for many months.

The next academic year will begin on May 3, 2021.

Summer vacations next year will only be reduced to a single month in July.