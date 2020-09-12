Social media news regarding rapist arrest contrary to facts: IG Punjab 

01:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Social media news regarding rapist arrest contrary to facts: IG Punjab 
Share

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has declared different news on media and social media regarding arrest of rapists in the motorway case as fake on Saturday.

According to media details, the IG Punjab said that he will share news if any success is achieved.

He said that no culprit has been arrested as yet adding that such unverified news not only affect the interrogations but also mislead people.

 The pictures of the victim and the criminals making rounds on social media are also fake. Media should act responsibly and not share any news without verification. 

Further development has been made in the case as police arrested ten suspects involved in serious crimes.

More From This Category
Social media news regarding rapist arrest ...
01:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Balochistan: Polling on vacant seat of Senate ...
10:32 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes 55th martyrdom anniversary of ...
10:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
Four family members killed in Karachi’s Hijrat ...
09:14 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
PM Imran welcomes start of intra-Afghan talks
08:33 AM | 12 Sep, 2020
Journalist arrested for 'controversial' post on ...
11:55 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr