Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists

02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Women are at risk in Pakistan and anyone who says otherwise probably needs to get in touch with the ground realities soon.

The gang-rape of a woman on Wednesday night at the Lahore motorway sparked outrage across the nation and people demand the culprits to be publicly executed.

Numerous celebrities have raised their voice against the safety of women in this country and support the demand of publicly hanging the rapists.

However, singer and activist Shehzad Roy has shared that he is against this punishment.

"Who ever is demanding to Hang any criminal publicaly should not forget that there is enough research available that “Violence breeds violence”," Tweeted Roy.

He continued,"I have done a lot to save kids from sexual abuse & corporal punishment. Rapists,child molesters or criminals like them should b punished with full force of law."

"I am against giving any punishment publicly. Do you want our young kids to see bodies hanging on chowks,choraha & markets?" concluded the singer.

