Celebrities criticise CCPO Lahore for victim blaming

From roadsides and restaurants to homes and workplaces, there isn’t a single place in Pakistan where women don’t feel unsafe or unprotected.

Rape and abuse cases keep surfacing in our country, each more shocking and heart-rending.

The latest news of a woman being raped in the presence of her children at the Lahore Highway has caused uproar across the nation and #hangtherapists has been trending on social media ever since.

Further adding fuel to the fury were the disgusting comments from the Lahore CCPO, a man in authority blaming the victim for not being cautious.

While the public demanded his removal from the post; celebrities also raised a voice against the narrow mindset in the country that only focuses on victim-blaming.

Sarwat Gillani

Ayesha Omar

And what if a woman needs to go out at night for an emergency. What if she or someone in her family needed medical help? I can walk on the streets at 1 am in other parts of the world and feel completely safe but just not in my own country, even inside a car. #motorwayincident — Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) September 10, 2020

Osman Khalid Butt

'Learn self-defense not just against one, but multiple assailants. Become a fucking vigilante. Don't go out without a mehram, because otherwise the worst-case scenario is the likely scenario. And at 𝘯𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵?! Rape is bad, #hangtherapists, but also, what were you thinking?' — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) September 10, 2020

Mansha Pasha

The first crime is committed by the rapist.

The second by those who blame the woman.

The third by the officials who do nothing.

And the fourth by those who say nothing.



The only one blameless in entirety is the victim. — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) September 10, 2020

Mehwish Hayat

How come in Singapore women are safe to walk home alone even at 4am?Why can’t we have the same sense of security here?! Are we living in a civilised society or a jungle?Scream all you want abt #PublicHangingOfRapists -nothing will happen till the mindset changes!#motorwayincident https://t.co/Mfl4h8bfcN — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 10, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for moren