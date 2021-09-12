Nation observes 56th anniversary of war hero Major Raja Aziz Bhatti

RAWALPINDI – Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who was conferred Nishan-e-Haider for his sacrifice during the 1965 war, is being remembered on his 56th martyrdom anniversary.

The Pakistan Army has also paid homage to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed who embraced martyrdom while defending the country during the 1965 war with India.

A tweet shared by Pakistan Army spokesperson DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar cited “Nation honours supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, NH in 1965 war. Major Aziz's gallant actions and exemplary leadership inflicted heavy losses on Indian forces. His heroic feat inspires us to defend Pakistan, whatever the cost”.

September 12 marks the 56th death anniversary of Aziz Bhatti who was a company commander deployed in the Burki area of Lahore front during the 1965 war.

Aziz moved to Pakistan before Independence in 1947, living in the village near Kharian, Gujarat. He joined the Pakistani Army and was commissioned to the Punjab Regiment in 1950. He was posted in the Burki area of the Lahore sector.

As the company commander, he decided to move his platoon forward under constant and heavy firing from Indian tanks and artillery.

On 6 September 1965, Bhatti chose to stay with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB Canal.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemy small arms, tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell and embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965.

He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider on March 23, 1966, Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry for the exemplary courage he displayed until his martyrdom.