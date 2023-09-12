Search

Pakistan

Major Aziz Bhatti martyrdom anniversary observed

Pakistan armed forces paid tribute to Nishan-e-Haider recipient

Web Desk 10:10 AM | 12 Sep, 2023
Major Aziz Bhatti martyrdom anniversary observed
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who was conferred the highest military gallantry award for his sacrifice during the 1965 war, is being remembered on his 58th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement, ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan including the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid tribute to the officer paid glowing tribute to the 1965 war hero.

The country’s armed forces remembered the late officer as the shining star of the 1965 war who stood as a leaden wall in front of the enemy and sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland.

It said Major Raja Aziz Bhatti’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland. “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons,” it further added.

Every year, the anniversary of Major Bhatti is celebrated with traditional fervour and the valour of the Nishan-e-Haider recipient, the highest and most prestigious gallantry award. September 12 marks the 56th death anniversary of Aziz Bhatti who was a company commander deployed in the Burki area of Lahore front during the 1965 war.

Aziz moved to Pakistan before Independence in 1947, living in a village near Kharian, Gujarat. He joined the Pakistani Army and was commissioned to the Punjab Regiment in 1950. He was posted in the Burki area of the Lahore sector.

As the company commander, he decided to move his platoon forward under constant and heavy firing from Indian tanks and artillery.

On 6 September 1965, Bhatti chose to stay with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB Canal.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemy small arms, tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell and embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965.

He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider on March 23, 1966, Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry for the exemplary courage he displayed until his martyrdom.

Rashid Minhas: Glowing tributes paid to 1971 war hero on martyrdom anniversary

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:16 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah: a tribute to ...

06:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Public holiday observed in parts of Punjab on Sept 7

10:44 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain being observed today amid tight ...

07:10 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Muhammad Khan Bhatti, close aide of Pervaiz Elahi, arrested again in ...

12:35 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Major, two soldiers martyred in counterterrorism operations in Miran ...

04:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Rashid Minhas: Glowing tributes paid to 1971 war hero on martyrdom ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:10 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Major Aziz Bhatti martyrdom anniversary observed

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 297.8 300.65
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.2 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 66.32
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 66.32
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 66.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Karachi PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Islamabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Peshawar PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Quetta PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sialkot PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Attock PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujranwala PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Jehlum PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Multan PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Bahawalpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujrat PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nawabshah PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Chakwal PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Hyderabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nowshehra PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sargodha PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Faisalabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Mirpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: