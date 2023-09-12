Major Aziz Bhatti martyrdom anniversary observed

Pakistan armed forces paid tribute to Nishan-e-Haider recipient
RAWALPINDI – Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who was conferred the highest military gallantry award for his sacrifice during the 1965 war, is being remembered on his 58th martyrdom anniversary.
In a statement, ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan including the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid tribute to the officer paid glowing tribute to the 1965 war hero.
The country’s armed forces remembered the late officer as the shining star of the 1965 war who stood as a leaden wall in front of the enemy and sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland.
It said Major Raja Aziz Bhatti’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland. “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons,” it further added.
Every year, the anniversary of Major Bhatti is celebrated with traditional fervour and the valour of the Nishan-e-Haider recipient, the highest and most prestigious gallantry award. September 12 marks the 56th death anniversary of Aziz Bhatti who was a company commander deployed in the Burki area of Lahore front during the 1965 war.
Aziz moved to Pakistan before Independence in 1947, living in a village near Kharian, Gujarat. He joined the Pakistani Army and was commissioned to the Punjab Regiment in 1950. He was posted in the Burki area of the Lahore sector.
As the company commander, he decided to move his platoon forward under constant and heavy firing from Indian tanks and artillery.
On 6 September 1965, Bhatti chose to stay with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB Canal.
Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemy small arms, tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell and embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965.
He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider on March 23, 1966, Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry for the exemplary courage he displayed until his martyrdom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.