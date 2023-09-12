Major Aziz Bhatti martyrdom anniversary observed

RAWALPINDI – Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who was conferred the highest military gallantry award for his sacrifice during the 1965 war, is being remembered on his 58th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement, ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan including the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid tribute to the officer paid glowing tribute to the 1965 war hero.

The country’s armed forces remembered the late officer as the shining star of the 1965 war who stood as a leaden wall in front of the enemy and sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland.

It said Major Raja Aziz Bhatti’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland. “Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons,” it further added.

Every year, the anniversary of Major Bhatti is celebrated with traditional fervour and the valour of the Nishan-e-Haider recipient, the highest and most prestigious gallantry award. September 12 marks the 56th death anniversary of Aziz Bhatti who was a company commander deployed in the Burki area of Lahore front during the 1965 war.

Aziz moved to Pakistan before Independence in 1947, living in a village near Kharian, Gujarat. He joined the Pakistani Army and was commissioned to the Punjab Regiment in 1950. He was posted in the Burki area of the Lahore sector.

As the company commander, he decided to move his platoon forward under constant and heavy firing from Indian tanks and artillery.

On 6 September 1965, Bhatti chose to stay with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB Canal.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemy small arms, tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell and embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965.

He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider on March 23, 1966, Pakistan’s highest military award for gallantry for the exemplary courage he displayed until his martyrdom.