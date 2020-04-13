James Gunn says no delay with Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
“Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director James Gunn has confirmed the movies are still scheduled for release despite the coronavirus pandemic
shutting down production on projects.
Gunn is directing DC Comics film "The Suicide Squad", the reboot to David Ayer's 2016 film. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on August 6, 2021.
Answering fans’ questions on his Twitter account, Gunn said “Right now there’s no reason for ‘The Suicide Squad’ release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting and set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team and studio with foresight) before quarantine.”
Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020
After a few moments, Gunn gave a similar update on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which has no release date yet.
Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020
“Right now the plans with ‘Vol. 3’ are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus,” he said.
Much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule has been moved due to the ongoing pandemic.
According to Variety, Black Widow was pushed back from May to November, which in turn delayed The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder.
