Web Desk
09:01 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
PR passenger train operation to remain suspended till Apr 24
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that all the passenger trains operation of Pakistan Railways would remain suspended till April 24.

In a video message here, the minister said that the decision has been taken after the meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Railways.

Shiekh Rashid informed that Pakistan Railways has already offered quarantine hospital facilities in its all trains especially for Taftaan, Chapman and in every city where the situation was serious due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The minister said that the decision for the restoration of passenger trains from April 24 would be taken after the consultation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and officers of the ministry.

Sheikh Rashid said that the freight trains would continue operating across the county as per schedule.

