Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in Gujrat jet crash
Web Desk
11:26 AM | 13 Apr, 2020
Share

RAWALPINDI – A training aircraft, Mushaq, of Pakistan Army crashed near Gujrat on Monday, reported the military media wing.

Both pilots Major Umer (Instructor Pilot) resident of Gujarat, and Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot) resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced martyrdom.

Major is Umer survived by wife, said the Inter Services Public Relations.

The latest incident came weeks after an Air Force pilot died when his F-16 jet crashed near the capital, Islamabad, during maneuvers ahead of National Day celebrations.

In January, an FT-7 jet trainer also went down in Punjab, killing the two pilots. Last July, 19 people died when a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, most of them in their homes.

