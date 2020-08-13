PM Imran forms 14-members NCC committee to promote development of SMEs
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed fourteen members National Coordination Committee (NCC), which will be chaired by Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, to promote overall development of small and medium enterprises.
According to media details, the Committee will recommend policy, legal and regulatory measures with a view to generate and sustain economic activity, employment generation and poverty alleviation.
The committee will propose legislative and regulatory amendments to enhance ease of doing business for SMEs.
It will suggest measures to address market access and capacity issues for SMEs and will brief the premier on weekly basis on overall progress on implementation of government’s policy guidelines.
