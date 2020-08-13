Pakistan is on road of digitalization, says President  

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan is on the road of digitalization and improvement of cyber security adding that world has changed after Covid-19 pandemic and dependency on digital communication has increased immensely.

Addressing a conference titled 'International Digitalization and Cyber Security' via video link, the president said that the capacity to save the important data and its protection is also challenge, hence, cyber security becomes mandatory.

Dr Arif Alvi hoped that the Health and Information Technology Ministries will use all learned abilities and expertise to prevent the spread of coronavirus.