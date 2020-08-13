PM Imran inaugurates Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Bus Rapid Transit Project in the capital city of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government especially Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for 3rd generation transport facility in Peshawar.

After improving KP Police, Health and Education, planting over 1 Billion trees, reviving Tourism, increasing own-source revenue, constructing hydropower projects and Swat Motorway; PM @ImranKhanPTI team in KP has officially launched #ZuPeshawarBRT; Congratulations to all🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/1IoEbm2sUH — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 13, 2020

He said the fare of BRT is affordable for common people and students, the state broadcaster reported.

Imran Khan said the BRT hybrid buses will reduce pollution besides solving the traffic issues in the city.

Later, the prime minister inspected the buses, ticketing system and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for commuters.

Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed that the route of BRT is twenty-seven-kilometer-long main corridor with thirty stations.

Initially, 220 air-conditioned buses will ply on the corridor. Free Wi-Fi and mobile charging facilities have also been arranged for travellers.

More than three-hundred thousand commuters will use BRT on daily basis.

Governor & Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak and Noorul Haq Qadri were also present on this occasion.