Al-BADAR IV 2020: Pakistan-Bahrain joint exercise concludes in Pabbi

Web Desk
11:38 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
PESHAWAR – The joint exercise of Pakistan-Bahrain armies, AL BADAR-IV 2020 concluded at National Counter Terrorism Centre Pabbi on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops from Kingdom of Bahrain National Guard and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise. 

Two weeks long exercise focused on counter terrorism techniques including cordon and search operations, built up area clearance with combat aviation support.

Disabling IED techniques, Sniper shooting was also part of the exercise.

A high level military delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain headed by General Abdual Rahman Rashed Al Saad and General Officer Commanding, Special Services Group (SSG), Major General Mumtaz Hussain attended the closing ceremony.

