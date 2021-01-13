Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 January 2021
08:19 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,800 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,816 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,483 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Karachi PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Islamabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Peshawar PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Quetta PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Sialkot PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Attock PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Gujranwala PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Jehlum PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Multan PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Bahawalpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Gujrat PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Nawabshah PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Chakwal PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Hyderabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Nowshehra PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Sargodha PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Faisalabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536
Mirpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,536

