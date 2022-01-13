Binance joins Pakistan probe against mega crypotcurrency fraud

07:47 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Binance joins Pakistan probe against mega crypotcurrency fraud
Share

KARACHI – Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has assured full support to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (Sindh) in an investigation into a multi-million dollar scam involving cryptocurrency.

The development was shared by FIA Cybercrime Sindh Imran Riaz on Twitter, days after a notice was issued to an official from Binance to explain his position on the company's linkage to "fraudulent online investment mobile applications".

The fraudulent apps were identified as MCX, HFC, HTFOX, FXCOPY, OKIMINI, BB001, AVG86C, BX66, UG, TASKTOK and 91fp that were using Binance blockchain addresses for transactions of digital currency.

“Break Through in fraudulent online applications linked with Binance  case. Binance, contacted FIA Cyber Crime Sindh and assured its full support regarding mega financial scam investigation involving 11 fraudulent apps using Binance blockchain addresses,” the FIA official said in a tweet.

"Binance has nominated a two-member team to coordinate with FIA Cyber Crime. The investigators are associated with the US Department of Treasury with specialisation in cryptocurrency investigations," he added.

The FIA official also appreciated the response from Binance and said he was looking forward to continued cooperation with the exchange in unearthing criminal activities based on digital currency.

Pakistan seizes over 1,000 bank accounts for ... 05:59 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized hundreds of bank accounts and cards being used for ...

More From This Category
Pakistan central bank recommends outright ban on ...
07:18 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tests positive ...
07:00 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Murad Raas speaks about schools’ closure amid ...
06:24 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
PM Imran to visit China for Beijing Olympics ...
05:44 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.30 per ...
05:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Netizens in awe as brothers separated during ...
03:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game
06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr