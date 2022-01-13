Murad Raas speaks about schools’ closure amid spike in covid cases
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday spoke about the closure of schools amid reports that the government might shut down the educational institutions due to spike in coronavirus cases.
"For all the inquirers whether Schools are closing or NOT? In my opinion, every other activity especially social activity has to be stopped before schools," the education minister wrote in a tweet.
For all the inquirers whether Schools are closing or NOT? In my opinion, every other activity specially Social activity has to be stopped before schools. Schools should be the absolute last in line to close. The learning losses of our children in the past 2 years - Unimaginable.— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 13, 2022
His statement comes after education ministers’ meeting about the closure of educational institutions amid Covid resurgence postponed till next week shortly before its commencement.
Murad Raas said that schools should absolutely be last in the line to close, as the learning losses of the children in the last two years have been unimaginable.
akistan is seeing an upward trend in Covid cases as the country recorded more than 3,000 fresh cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in nearly the past four months.
Education minister’s meeting on schools' ... 10:51 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Country’s education minister’s meeting about the closure of educational institutions amid ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Binance joins Pakistan probe against mega crypotcurrency fraud07:47 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan central bank recommends outright ban on cryptocurrency07:18 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for Covid-1907:00 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
-
- Murad Raas speaks about schools’ closure amid spike in covid cases06:24 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to share screen together in upcoming drama05:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's killer dance moves break the internet04:50 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Minna Tariq looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony04:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021