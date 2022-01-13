Murad Raas speaks about schools’ closure amid spike in covid cases

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday spoke about the closure of schools amid reports that the government might shut down the educational institutions due to spike in coronavirus cases.

"For all the inquirers whether Schools are closing or NOT? In my opinion, every other activity especially social activity has to be stopped before schools," the education minister wrote in a tweet.

His statement comes after education ministers’ meeting about the closure of educational institutions amid Covid resurgence postponed till next week shortly before its commencement.

Murad Raas said that schools should absolutely be last in the line to close, as the learning losses of the children in the last two years have been unimaginable.

Pakistan is seeing an upward trend in Covid cases as the country recorded more than 3,000 fresh cases over the last 24 hours, marking it the highest in nearly the past four months.