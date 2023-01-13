Search

Pakistan

FCCU hosts International Workshop on Science Journalism

Web Desk 11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – The Faculty of Humanities and Kauser Abdullah Malik School of Life Science (FCCU), in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Science, has organised a two-day workshop on science journalism.

The concluding session of the workshop, aimed at bridging the gap between science and journalism through capacity building of scientists, educators and journalists, was held at FCCU on Thursday. 

Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairperson of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Rector FCCU, Dr. Jonathan S. Addleton, Dean of Humanities, Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Director ORIC and Dean Postgraduate Studies, Dr. Kauser A. Malik, and Secretary General of Pakiatan Academy of Sciences Dr. Tawasar Hayat gave welcome remarks. They also distributed the certificates among participants.

Lead trainers Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan and Mr. Ehsan Masood shared their views on this occasion and congratulated the organisers for bridging the gap between science and journalism through the workshop.  They conducted also interactive sessions on the first day. Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan is a Global Coordinator of International Service for the Acquisition of Agribiotech Applications and Executive Director MABIC, Malaysia. Mr. Ehsan Masood is the Bureau Chief: Editorial, Africa and the Middle East at Nature magazine, London, UK.

Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Dr. Firasat Jabeen and faculty members from media studies departments of FCCU, PU, UMT, MAO College, journalists, scientists and research scholars from KAM School of Life Sciences FCCU were also present on the occasion.

On the 2nd day, sessions were conducted on responsible and effective Science Communication, use of science festivals for youth empowerment and the future prospects of Science Journalism.

Eminent national speakers and academicians also conducted sessions on different aspects of Science Journalism. Dr. Manzoor Soomro, Advisor & Immediate Past President Economic Cooperation Organization Science, Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, Professor Emeritus-QAU and UNESCO Laureate, Dr. Savera Mujib Shami, Chairperson, Department of Digital Media, School of Communication Studies PU, Dr. Ayesha Ashfaq, Chairperson, Department of Development Communication, School of Communication Studies, University of the Punjab, and Mr. Syed Muhammad Abu Bakar, Communication Specialist at International Water Management Institute, Pakistan presented on different topics.

Dr. Savera Shami talked about the fundamentals of creating good science stories while Dr. Ayesha Ashfaq shared details about her ongoing research that is aimed at bridging the gap between scientists and journalists.

Apart from lead trainers, Dr. Syed Javaid Khurshid from Global Affairs Magazine, Dr. Sabieh Anwar, Dean, Syed Babar Ali school of Science and Engineering, LUMS and Mr. Aleem Ahmad Editor, Global Science Magazine conducted these sessions. The last training of the workshop was led by Dr. Maha on pitching scientific research, storytelling, media engagements and risk communication.

Dean of Humanities Dr Altaf Ullah Khan shared her concluding remarks with participants and speakers. Dr Kauser Abdullah, Dean PostGraduate Studies and Dr Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean Faculty of Humanities distributed certificates among participants.

