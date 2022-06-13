Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks
Bollywood’s leading lady Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and stunning looks but this time the glam queen is spotted flaunting a spectacular dazzling attire.
Setting the bar of fashion and panache considerably high, the 29-year-old star is dressed to the nines in a glittery suit-like ensemble and posed as a blonde diva.
Keeping it sassy and chic, the Kusu Kusu stunner star is the epitome of grace in her contemporary glammed-up look where she flaunts an uber-stylish avatar.
Turning to their Instagram handle, the O Saki Saki dancer posted a series of stunning portraits that left her massive fan following mesmerized. "I heard u like it like Madonna, come n let me set u free.. ❤️????#dirtylittlesecret Bts ????" captioned the Dilbar actor.
