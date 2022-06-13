Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks
07:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Nora Fatehi flaunts her ultra glam look in latest clicks
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Bollywood’s leading lady Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and stunning looks but this time the glam queen is spotted flaunting a spectacular dazzling attire.

Setting the bar of fashion and panache considerably high, the 29-year-old star is dressed to the nines in a glittery suit-like ensemble and posed as a blonde diva.

Keeping it sassy and chic, the Kusu Kusu stunner star is the epitome of grace in her contemporary glammed-up look where she flaunts an uber-stylish avatar.

Turning to their Instagram handle, the O Saki Saki dancer posted a series of stunning portraits that left her massive fan following mesmerized. "I heard u like it like Madonna, come n let me set u free.. ❤️‍????#dirtylittlesecret Bts ????" captioned the Dilbar actor.

