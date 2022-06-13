Pakistani teacher reaches final round of Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2022
08:20 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Pakistani teacher reaches final round of Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2022
KARACHI – Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards is a global competition where teachers from all around the world are appreciated for going the extra mile to help students achieve their full potential.

Award nominations are dependent on how far and beyond teachers are willing to go to make the ordinary, extraordinary. 

2022 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards included 7000 nominees from 113 countries across the globe from which 6 regional winners were selected by a panel of judges who made it to the final round.

This included Ms. Uroosa Imran from Beaconhouse School System who is the regional winner for MENA and Pakistan. Ms. Uroosa teaches a child who suffers from a rare muscular disease due to which he is unable to sit, walk or hold things in his hands. Because of her efforts, the child comes happily to school, participates in all the activities, and is learning to express his needs and wants. Her relentless efforts are an inspiration to teachers across the globe. 

Teachers from Pakistan have always been at the forefront of these awards. Previously, Mr. Ahmed Saya from Cordoba School was elected as the global winner of this award for his exemplary efforts. 

Ms. Karima Kara, Country Head for Cambridge University Press added, “Teachers are arguably the most important members of our society. They give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens of the world, and inspire in them a drive to do well in life. I am extremely proud that year after year, teachers from Pakistan are winning this award and are inspiring good in others”. 

