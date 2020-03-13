Canadian PM Trudeau in self-isolation as wife tests positive for coronavirus
01:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
Canadian PM Trudeau in self-isolation as wife tests positive for coronavirus
OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been diagnosed with novel Coronavirus, his office confirmed Thursday night.

"Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive," read the statement.

"Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," it said.

"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," but will not be tested.

"The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow."

Trudeau and his wife earlier went into isolation when she underwent tests for the COVID-19 illness after mild symptoms. She had recently returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

