HEC announces Scholarships for higher studies in Canada
ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Canadian scholarships opportunities for Pakistani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) students for the year 2020-2021 in higher studies.
According to official sources on Friday, the announcement has been made by HEC as during 2019 the Government of Canada included Pakistan in the Student Direct Stream (fast track visa basis) list as the fifth country.
Therefore, HEC encouraged Pakistani students to explore study opportunities in Canada which may further be helpful in immigration, the added.
The sources said that this opportunity is being provided with an endeavour of the Canadian government in order to facilitate Pakistani students aspiring to study in Canada.
Keeping in view the huge immigration opportunities of the offer in Canada especially in respect of international students, immigration plans of the government to liberalize their policy and a meager number of Pakistani students in Canada, they added.
They said that the mission redoubled its effort to sensitize not only the host government vis-à-vis opening up more space for Pakistanis.
It is worth mentioning here that Canada is one of the more favoured educational place especially the students from the developing countries. It is currently the fourth largest market for international students.
According to the details of 2018, the number of Pakistani students in Canada was 3965 with a ratio of 0.69 percent. The interested students are encouraged to visit HEC official website for further informational.
-
