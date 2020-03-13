Coronavirus: Pakistan seals border with Iran, Afghanistan for 14 days
Web Desk
09:50 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan seals border with Iran, Afghanistan for 14 days
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday sealed its borders with Afghanistan and Iran for two weeks as the coronavirus crisis deepens in the region.

A notification from the interior ministry announced that Pakistan will close its western borders with Iran and Afghanistan from March 16 for a period of two weeks after directives were received from the National Security Committee. 

Iran is the second-highest number of deaths in the world from the infection and Pakistan's tally of affected cases rising to 21.

The pandemic has raised alarm bells across the globe with Iran reporting 500 death from the novel virus while more than 1,000 have died in Italy. 

Pakistan on Friday announced closing all schools, colleges and universities in the country till April 5, 2020, as reported cases of the pandemic rose to 21 in the country. 

More From This Category
Pakistan takes all out measures to control and ...
12:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2020
Pakistan confirms 28 coronavirus cases while ...
10:46 AM | 14 Mar, 2020
AIOU opens BA admissions 2020 in five disciplines
10:07 AM | 14 Mar, 2020
Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
08:56 AM | 14 Mar, 2020
Govt constitutes high-level NCC to halt ...
08:26 AM | 14 Mar, 2020
coronavirus fears: Pakistan Day Parade cancelled
12:03 AM | 14 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe dismisses coronavirus rumor
01:58 PM | 14 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr