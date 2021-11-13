British counsel general in Saudi Arabia converts to Islam
RIYADH – British Counsel General to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia converted to Islam and changed his name to Seif Usher.
The British diplomat has also changed his name of Twitter handle where he also shared a picture of his visit to the Holy Prophet’s mosque in Madinah on November 10.
“I am very happy to return to my favorite city – Medina – and perform the Fajr prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque,” he wrote on the microblogging site.
أنا سعيد جدًا بالعودة إلى مدينتي المفضلة - المدينة المنورة - وصلاة الفجر في المسجد النبوي 🙏🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/DFdxJUrAaS— Seif Usher سيف اشر (@seifusher) November 10, 2021
Usher is not the only British diplomat to embrace Islam. Previously, former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis also converted to Islam and also performed Hajj in 2016.
“I have converted to Islam after being in Muslim societies for 30 years, and right before getting married to Huda [a Muslim woman],” Arab News had quoted Collis as saying.
British ambassador to Saudi Arabia embraces ... 03:36 PM | 15 Sep, 2016
MINA (Web Desk) - British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis who recently converted to Islam performed his first ...
