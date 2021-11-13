British counsel general in Saudi Arabia converts to Islam

06:28 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
British counsel general in Saudi Arabia converts to Islam
Share

RIYADH – British Counsel General to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia converted to Islam and changed his name to Seif Usher.

The British diplomat has also changed his name of Twitter handle where he also shared a picture of his visit to the Holy Prophet’s mosque in Madinah on November 10.

 “I am very happy to return to my favorite city – Medina – and perform the Fajr prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Usher is not the only British diplomat to embrace Islam. Previously, former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis also converted to Islam and also performed Hajj in 2016.

“I have converted to Islam after being in Muslim societies for 30 years, and right before getting married to Huda [a Muslim woman],” Arab News had quoted Collis as saying.

British ambassador to Saudi Arabia embraces ... 03:36 PM | 15 Sep, 2016

MINA (Web Desk) - British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis who recently converted to Islam performed his first ...

More From This Category
“It is okay to fail but not okay to quit,” ...
03:47 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Indian award winning author Amitav Ghosh sends ...
03:20 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kalimat Foundation ...
01:29 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Qatar to represent US interests in Taliban-led ...
09:15 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
China’s Communist Party gives Xi Jinping the ...
08:05 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
At least three killed in mosque blast in ...
06:05 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral
06:45 PM | 13 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr