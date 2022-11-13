Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child

Congratulations are in order for the newest parents of Bollywood, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who recently welcomed their first child.

The power couple took to Instagram to share the good news with their millions of fans. The duo shared an adorable photo of their daughter's feet.

The news spread like wildfire on the internet with many of Basu and Grover's industry peers and friends congratulating the new parents on starting a new journey in their life. The couple also announced the name of their daughter which melted the hearts of netizens.

The pair's collaborative Instagram post read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Celebrities including Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry, Esha Deol, Shreya Goshal, Tanisha Mukherji, and many more sent in warm wishes for the couple and their newborn daughter.

The Raaz actress documented her pregnancy, frequently updating her journey.

For those unversed, Basu and Grover met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film Alone. The couple was last seen sharing the screen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Dangerous.