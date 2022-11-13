Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child

Noor Fatima
08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child
Source: Bipasha Basu (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for the newest parents of Bollywood, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who recently welcomed their first child.

The power couple took to Instagram to share the good news with their millions of fans. The duo shared an adorable photo of their daughter's feet.

The news spread like wildfire on the internet with many of Basu and Grover's industry peers and friends congratulating the new parents on starting a new journey in their life. The couple also announced the name of their daughter which melted the hearts of netizens.

The pair's collaborative Instagram post read, “Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Celebrities including Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry, Esha Deol, Shreya Goshal, Tanisha Mukherji, and many more sent in warm wishes for the couple and their newborn daughter.    

The Raaz actress documented her pregnancy, frequently updating her journey.

For those unversed, Basu and Grover met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film Alone. The couple was last seen sharing the screen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Dangerous.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover expecting their ... 02:37 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

After days of keeping the news under wraps, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made an announcement ...

More From This Category
Celebrities support Pakistan despite T20 World ...
07:39 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Sarwat Gilani reacts to ban on Joyland release in ...
06:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
First Cannes winner film 'Joyland' banned by ...
04:32 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Man who inspired a Tom Hanks film dies in Paris ...
03:52 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Pakistani celebrities attend the wedding of Hanif ...
02:51 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik set to host new show ...
01:47 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their first child
08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr