Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19
LISBON, PORTUGAL – Cristiano Ronaldo, a celebrated football player of Portugal, has gone into self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus a day before clash with Sweden.
The Juventus forward currently is in good health and has developed no symptoms.
The other team-mates of Ronaldo, 35, also took test but their results came back negative and available for selection for a match against Sweden to be played Wednesday night.
Portugal's Football Federation, according to mirror.co.uk, said: "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.
"The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.
"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in the City of Football.
"The game, counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade."
