Imran Ashraf wins hearts with latest viral video
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Source: Imran Ashraf (Instagram)
An actor par excellence, Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, the drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his claim to fame.

The Mushk actor is also a fan favourite due to his humble and down-to-earth nature. This time around, the Dum Mustam actor was spotted living his life whilst playing cricket and riding a scooter.

The aforementioned video has gone viral where Imran can be spotted being a street king as he plays cricket with the kids and essays his daredevil and fun-loving nature.

On the work front, Imran Ashraf has been praised for his performance in the film Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Saima Akram Chaudhary.

