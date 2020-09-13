TTP commander among 4 terrorists killed in Waziristan operation: ISPR
Web Desk
07:52 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
TTP commander among 4 terrorists killed in Waziristan operation: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists including a militant commander in the Waziristan area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

An ISPR statement said that "in a major breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists (were) killed during an intelligence-based operation today (Sunday) in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan" tribal districts.

Mehsud was killed in an exchange of fire. He was the mastermind of numerous terrorist attacks, and more recently, he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to the killing of several soldiers and officers, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistani military said one soldier was killed in a roadside bomb attack near a check post in North Waziristan.

The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack on the check post.

More From This Category
Moazzam Khan assumes charge as high commissioner ...
11:41 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Army chief says all are united to make PM Imran's ...
10:43 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over mysterious ...
09:24 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Rapists to lose manhood in Pakistan after new ...
09:09 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
J&K: BJP politician condemns abrogation of ...
08:27 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges parents, teachers to ensure SOPs ...
07:21 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed celebrates his 36th birthday with Urwa Hoccane
08:01 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr