TTP commander among 4 terrorists killed in Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists including a militant commander in the Waziristan area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

An ISPR statement said that "in a major breakthrough, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray along with three other terrorists (were) killed during an intelligence-based operation today (Sunday) in Ghariom, Shaktu near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan" tribal districts.

Mehsud was killed in an exchange of fire. He was the mastermind of numerous terrorist attacks, and more recently, he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area which led to the killing of several soldiers and officers, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistani military said one soldier was killed in a roadside bomb attack near a check post in North Waziristan.

The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the attack on the check post.