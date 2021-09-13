Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 September 2021
08:38 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,500 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,460 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,125.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Karachi
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Quetta
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Attock
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Multan
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,500
|PKR 1,495
- Al-Qaeda chief rumoured to be dead appears in 9/11 anniversary video10:19 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
- ‘Brotherhood’: Pakistan's special forces take part in trilateral ...09:53 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:28 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan reports 2,988 new Covid cases, lowest single day figure in ...09:05 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 September 202108:38 AM | 13 Sep, 2021
Leading western lifestyle brands enter Lahore in style
05:57 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
- Ahsan Mohsin Ikram surprises wife Minal Khan with a wonderful gift ...05:35 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
- Aymen Saleem shares the reason why she left showbiz industry04:18 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
- Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram03:00 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021