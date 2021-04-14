Pakistani gamer Arslan 'Ash' Siddiqui wins world Tekken 7 competition (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistani gamer Arslan "Ash" Siddiqui Monday defeated 120 players to win the World Ultimate Fight League E-gaming finals held in Ukraine’s capital.

WUFL, the World Ultimate Fight League, is one of the biggest fighting game championships globally, inviting top-class e-gamers from around the world.

The latest monumental win of 25-year-old ‘Ash’ once again puts Pakistan on the gaming world map as one of the top E-gaming countries and establishes its dominance in E-sports.

Speaking about the recent win, Siddiqui said I send my praises to Allah, and I am very grateful for the hospitality and generosity of all the organizers, staff, and players.

Thank you to my friends, family, and supporters around the world, I feel so lucky and happy to win this tournament.

He went head to head against another Pakistani player Awais Honey in the final and won the title with a 5:2 score on the board. He was awarded a grand prize of $15,000 for his victory, while the second-best Honey got $10,000, and bronze-medalist JDCR received $8,000.

The ESPN best e-sports player of 2019 has gained fame after defeating Jae-Min “Knee” Bae at the grand final of the 2019 Evolution Championship Series (EVO).

