Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of information ministry in latest cabinet reshuffle
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 14 Apr, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of information ministry in latest cabinet reshuffle
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday got an additional charge of the federal information ministry.

In the recent reshuffle in portfolios in the federal cabinet, Senator Shibli Faraz has been removed as the minister for information. An official notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Soon after getting the information portfolio on Tuesday, the PTI leader shared details of the federal cabinet with the media, highlighting the decisions taken during the meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry has been given the information portfolio for the second time in two and a half years of PTI’s government. He was first appointed in the same ministry when the federal cabinet comes into power in August 2018. Later, he was released following numerous tussles and was given the charge of Minister for Science and Technology.

Special Assistant to PM, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, felicitated Chaudhry’s for a comeback in the Information ministry.

Last month in March, the incumbent government removed Dr. Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister and replaced the position with Hammad Azhar. Azhar was also given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.

Hammad Azhar replaces Dr Hafeez Shaikh as Finance ... 06:40 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD -  Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar was given additional charge of the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik under terror law
03:23 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief, Japanese envoy discuss ...
02:49 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Biden announces date of US troops' withdrawal ...
02:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli as world's No 1 ...
01:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
PML-N ‘removes' PPP, ANP leaders from PDM ...
01:29 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Former Mr Pakistan Mujahid Ali dies of Covid-19 ...
12:58 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-19
03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr