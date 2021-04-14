Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of information ministry in latest cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday got an additional charge of the federal information ministry.

In the recent reshuffle in portfolios in the federal cabinet, Senator Shibli Faraz has been removed as the minister for information. An official notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Soon after getting the information portfolio on Tuesday, the PTI leader shared details of the federal cabinet with the media, highlighting the decisions taken during the meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry has been given the information portfolio for the second time in two and a half years of PTI’s government. He was first appointed in the same ministry when the federal cabinet comes into power in August 2018. Later, he was released following numerous tussles and was given the charge of Minister for Science and Technology.

Special Assistant to PM, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, felicitated Chaudhry’s for a comeback in the Information ministry.

Welcome back @fawadchaudhry the most articulate and talented person. Looking forward to work with you my brother 🎉🎉 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 13, 2021

Last month in March, the incumbent government removed Dr. Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister and replaced the position with Hammad Azhar. Azhar was also given an additional portfolio of the finance ministry.