AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi sacks five ministers amid no-trust motion

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday sacked five ministers on charges of misconduct and malpractice.

The development comes a couple of days after a group of PTI leaders submitted a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The sacked ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim, who are among the PTI leaders to sign no-trust motion against Niazi.

“The members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly are removed forthwith from office as minister on the grounds of misconduct, wrongdoings and malpractices,” the notification read.