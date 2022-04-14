AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi sacks five ministers amid no-trust motion
Share
MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday sacked five ministers on charges of misconduct and malpractice.
The development comes a couple of days after a group of PTI leaders submitted a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.
The sacked ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Shan Soni, Khawaja Farooq and Akbar Ibrahim, who are among the PTI leaders to sign no-trust motion against Niazi.
“The members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly are removed forthwith from office as minister on the grounds of misconduct, wrongdoings and malpractices,” the notification read.
No-confidence motion submitted against AJK PM ... 11:20 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
MUZAFFARABAD – A group of lawmakers Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mazari 'beaten, dragged by hair' amid ...01:03 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Ruckus in Punjab Assembly as election for new CM today12:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque12:21 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- 21-year-old Chihuahua confirmed as world’s oldest dog11:31 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Qasim Suri resigns as National Assembly deputy speaker11:20 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at ...05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022